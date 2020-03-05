Football Ferns triumph in Belgian thriller

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 11:27

The Football Ferns have booked a spot in the Algarve Cup semi-finals in dramatic fashion, drawing 1-1 with Belgium before triumphing 7-6 on penalties in Portugal this morning (NZT).

New Zealand had taken a well-deserved lead at the end of the first half when Olivia Chance notched her first international goal. But the outlook of the game changed when Claudia Bunge was dismissed for a second booking with around 20 minutes remaining.

Belgium, ranked 17th in the world, made use of their numerical advantage to pile on the pressure and it finally paid off when Chloe Velde struck from close range with one of the last kicks of the game.

With a result needed on the day, the contest then had to be decided from the spot and a clinical exhibition of penalty-taking ensued. Eventually in sudden death, Erin Nayler pulled off a great save to deny Sarah Wijnants before substitute Daisy Cleverley slotted home to secure a memorable win.

"It certainly was nerve-wracking but it was a terrific performance by the players," coach Tom Sermanni said.

"In large parts of the first half particularly, I thought we played some of the best football we’ve played in a long time. The players then showed a huge amount of character and determination," he added.

"The fact that we kept our discipline, our organisation and our concentration really said a lot about the determination of the team to get a result. It was a great result and a really good performance."

New Zealand were the better side for most of the contest, creating several opportunities to score and keeping Belgium’s much-vaunted attacking duo of Tessa Wullaert and Janice Cayman uncharacteristically quiet at the other end.

They earned the lead their endeavour had merited when Betsy Hassett released Chance and she squeezed an effort in off the cross bar.

With Hannah Wilkinson proving a handful up front and the game plan being perfectly executed elsewhere, the Ferns were looking comfortable as the final 20 minutes approached but they then found themselves with their backs to the wall when Bunge received her marching orders.

They could well have scored again though when Wilkinson placed an effort around Belgian goalkeeper Nicky Evrard but her shot bounced agonisingly against the far post.

Belgium’s pressure finally told with their last-gasp equaliser and both sides then kept their cool in the shoot-out. Katie Bowen, Sarah Gregorius, Rebekah Stott, Rosie White and Meikayla Moore were all on target but New Zealand then passed up an opportunity to win when CJ Bott’s effort was saved.

The Ferns would not be denied for much longer though, Longo finding the net before Nayler’s heroics allowed Cleverley to finally complete the job.

Gregorius had come off the bench late on to make her 100th appearance and announced her international retirement shortly after the game.

"To end her last game by scoring a goal with her last kick - it doesn’t get any better than that," Sermanni said. "It was a great send off for her and a perfect way to finish her career."

The Football Ferns will now take on either Portugal or Italy in the semi-finals on Sunday morning (NZT).

"It’s fantastic to be in this position as we’re now only one game away from the final. We just need to see how the players have come through today and make sure we can get some fresh players on the field in the next game," Sermanni said.

"If we go about it in the same manner then hopefully we can get another positive result."

Match Details

New Zealand 1 (Olivia Chance 37’)

Belgium 1 (Chloe Velde 90’)

HT: 1-0

New Zealand win 7-6 on penalties

New Zealand: 1. Erin Nayler (GK), 2. Ria Percival (20. Daisy Cleverley 75’), 4. CJ Bott, 5. Meikayla Moore, 6. Rebekah Stott, 7. Ali Riley (c), 12. Betsy Hassett (13. Rosie White 75’), 14. Katie Bowen, 17. Hannah Wilkinson (11. Sarah Gregorius 90 + 1’), 22. Olivia Chance (10. Annalie Longo 66’), 24. Claudia Bunge

Substitutes not used: 9. Katie Rood, 15. Nicole Stratford, 16. Jana Radosavljevic, 18. Stephanie Skilton, 19. Paige Satchell, 21. Victoria Esson (GK), 23. Anna Leat (GK), 25. Michaela Robertson, 26. Marisa van der Meer

Yellow cards: 2. Ria Percival 35’, 24. Claudia Bunge 67’

Red card: 24. Claudia Bunge 72’

Coach: Tom Sermanni