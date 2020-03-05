Taupo welcomes thousands to town for Nutri-Grain Ironman

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 12:33

TaupÅ is abuzz with the sight and sound of 2,500 Nutri-Grain IRONMAN competitors and many thousands more supporters, family and friends as athletes put the final touches on many months of hard work and dedication for what will be for many, their longest day on Saturday.

The host town is as always putting out the welcome mat, buoyed by yesterday’s news that Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand was voted the number one IRONMAN on the planet at the recent Athlete Choice Awards.

And while the focus for many will be on the front of the field and a world class pro lineup in both men’s and women’s races, the stories of inspiration can be found throughout the field, with the final hour on the red carpet always the best party in town as spectators urge on family, friends and complete strangers to achieve what for many is a lifelong goal.

Race Director Wayne Reardon says it is hugely rewarding for him to see those achievements play out after months of planning.

"It doesn’t matter how many times you experience it, the finish line throughout the day but especially the final few hours never fails to inspire as you watch people of all ages, all backgrounds and all walks of life get to the red carpet and experience that welcome home and hear Mike Reilly’s cry of ‘you are an IRONMAN’.

"We will celebrate and welcome our winners of course, and marvel in their achievements but IRONMAN is so much more than that, it is just an amazing display of people coming together with the same goal and inspiring others in the process."

And that final hour will extend beyond midnight to 1am, with the IRONMAN age groupers race getting underway at 8am this year due to the change in schedule with the huge increase in numbers in the IRONMAN 70.3 race as athletes chase the 80 qualifying spots for the 2020 World Championship to be hosted in Taupo in November this year.

The other key part in delivering a world leading event is the incredible commitment of the Mercury Volunteers, with over 2,000 ensuring that the event is memorable not only on race day, but throughout the week.

"Our Mercury Volunteer crew is the lifeblood of the event," said Reardon. "For IRONMAN New Zealand to be the event it is, we have to have the buy-in of the whole town and everyone who lives here. This is my home-town and a place I am so proud of, the support from the community is overwhelming and truly makes it a special event for all taking part, so much more than just a ‘race’, this is a celebration of the town as well."