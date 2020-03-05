Paul Coll falls in five games in Windy City Open final

Thursday, 5 March, 2020 - 16:56

Close, but not close enough for Kiwi squash pro, Paul Coll in the final of the Windy City Open platinum tournament in Chicago.

The 27-year-old from Greymouth put in a fighting performance against world No.2 Ali Farag but in the end was defeated in five games by the Egyptian 14-12, 11-9, 11-7, 11-6, 11-1 in 76 minutes.

Coll ranked fifth in the world had tried hard to break the hold of the Egyptians who dominate world squash but on this occasion it appeared his legs failed him against an onslaught on top shots from Farag.

The New Zealander started well by staging mini comebacks to win the first two games. However once Farag got on a roll in the third he upped his tempo and played squash which has seen him ranked as the top player over the past couple of years.

Earlier Coll had beaten the world No.1 Mohamed El Shorbagy and No.4 Karim Gawad to reach the final but on this occasion Farag who had won the last 11 times the pair had played was too effective.

"I felt flat coming into in the match. Even in the first two I was pretty lucky in the end. After that I ran out of gas. He’s (Farag) a very tough player. I’m very happy for him to win this event, if I can’t win it," said Coll who will next play at the Grasshopper Cup gold tournament in Zurich, Switzerland, March 17-22.

Domestically the efforts of Coll will no doubt be inspiration at the Auckland Open at the North Shore Club this weekend.

The Auckland Open is a men’s PSA Challenger tournament and women’s PSA Satellite has players from a variety of nations with world rankings and those chasing ranking points.

New Zealand No.3 Evan Williams is men’s second seed while in the women’s draw Abbie Palmer and Emma Millar are the top two seeds.