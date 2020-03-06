|
Media are invited to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch on Wednesday, 11 March at Wellington’s Basin Reserve starting at 11am.
There, the full 31-match schedule for the tournament will be announced with an address from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Vision and interview opportunities will be available with key dignitaries in attendance.
What: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch and match schedule announcement
When: 11am (sharp) - 1pm (media to arrive for set up at 10.40am - media interviews to take place from 11.50am onwards following formalities)
Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington (Norwood Room)
Who:
Prime Minister - Jacinda Ardern
Minister for Economic Development - Phil Twyford
Minister for Sport and Recreation - Grant Robertson
ICC CEO - Manu Sawhney
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Chair - Liz Dawson
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup CEO - Andrea Nelson
India team representative - Mithali Raj
New Zealand WHITE FERNS captain - Sophie Devine
ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 at a glance
Hosted in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, 2021
Eight nations
31 matches
6 host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin
