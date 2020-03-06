Friday, 6 March, 2020 - 12:49

Media are invited to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch on Wednesday, 11 March at Wellington’s Basin Reserve starting at 11am.

There, the full 31-match schedule for the tournament will be announced with an address from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Vision and interview opportunities will be available with key dignitaries in attendance.

What: ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 Tournament Launch and match schedule announcement

When: 11am (sharp) - 1pm (media to arrive for set up at 10.40am - media interviews to take place from 11.50am onwards following formalities)

Where: Basin Reserve, Wellington (Norwood Room)

Who:

Prime Minister - Jacinda Ardern

Minister for Economic Development - Phil Twyford

Minister for Sport and Recreation - Grant Robertson

ICC CEO - Manu Sawhney

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Chair - Liz Dawson

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup CEO - Andrea Nelson

India team representative - Mithali Raj

New Zealand WHITE FERNS captain - Sophie Devine

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 at a glance

Hosted in New Zealand from February 6 to March 7, 2021

Eight nations

31 matches

6 host cities: Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin