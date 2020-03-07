Roka swim leg compete at Ironman

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 09:07

The leaders have exited the water on a picture perfect start to the day at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand, with the day dawning cool but calm, with warm temperatures predicted as the day goes on.

The leading Pro athletes have exited the water following the 3.8km swim and headed out on their bikes for the two lap 180km Ventum Bike leg.

Roka Swim Leg Results (please note timing is relative to time at Transition 1, NOT swim exit)

Pro Men

1 Dylan McNeice, NZL, 50:03

2 Mike Phillips, NZL, 51:11

3 Braden Currie, NZL, 51:12

4 Ben Phillips, NZL, 51:14

5 Mathias Petersen, DEN, 51:15

6 Mark Bowstead, NZL, 51:28

7 Simon Cochrane, NZL, 53:46

8 Chris Schroeder, USA, 54:19

9 George Gwynn, NZL, 55:28

10 Philipp Koutny, SUI 55:53

11 Olly Shaw, NZL, 55:39

12 Cameron Brown, NZL, 55:51

13 Joe Skipper, GBR, 56:05

Pro Women

1 Teresa Adam, NZL, 54:50

2 Jocelyn McCauley, USA, 56:30

3 Meredith Kessler, USA, 56:33

4 Rach McBride, USA, 56:36

5 Judith Vaquera, ESP, 56:44

6 Kelsey Withrow, USA, 56:56

7 Radka Kahlefeldt, CZE, 57:17

HOW TO WATCH AND FOLLOW NUTRI-GRAIN IRONMAN NEW ZEALAND TODAY

Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand gets underway in Taupo at 7:48 this morning, with the Pro Men’s field leading away, followed at 7:50am by the Pro Women and at 8am by the age group athletes as they set out on a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km marathon to the finish.

The full IRONMAN race will be preceded by the IRONMAN 70.3 Taupo race, starting at 6:45am, with a rolling start for the large field, with many chasing qualifying spots for the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championships hosted back in Taupo in November.

IRONMAN Oceania App

For up to date news and information throughout the day, download the IRONMAN Oceania App and click on IRONMAN New Zealand. This will also allow you to track specific athletes.

FACEBOOK Watch

For live coverage of the Pro men’s and women’s races in IRONMAN, tune into Facebook Watch. Search for the IRONMAN Now page and follow coverage via that site.