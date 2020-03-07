Rowland Smith lines up Golden Shears Open No 7

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 08:45

Defending champion Rowland Smith remained on target for a seventh Golden Shears Open Shearing title by breezing his way through the heats and quarterfinals in Masterton on Friday.

With 87 shearing in the heats, Smith was in a comparative class of his own as he top-qualified for the second round almost two points clear of second-placed Gavin Mutch, the Whangamomona farmer and Scotland International who won the 2012 World title in Masterton and three years later became the first and still-only non-New Zealand shearer to win the Golden Shears Open.

With six-times 1960s and 1970s winner Brian "Snow" Quinn in the audience, up from Central Otago for the 60th Golden Shears, Smith also headed the semi-final qualifiers after Friday night’s Top 30 Shootout quarterfinals, with Mutch again next-best.

There were no surprise eliminations, and a feature of the 12 for the Saturday afternoon semi-finals is a strong Southland challenge, with Invercargill shearers Nathan Stratford, Leon Samuels, and Canterbury-based Troy Pyper, and Brett Roberts, of Mataura, all retaining their hopes of becoming the Open’s first South Island winner since Edsel Forde won in 1989.

The qualifiers in order are: Rowland Smith (Hastings), Gavin Murch (Scotland/Whangamomona), Nathan Stratford (Invercargill), Brett Roberts (Mataura), John Kirkpatrick (Pakipaki), Leon Samuels (Invercargill), Mark Grainger (Te Kuiti), Jimmy Samuels (Marton), Aaron Haynes (Feilding), Dion King (Hastings), David Buick (Pongaroa), Troy Pyper (Invercargill/Amberley).

While Forde was the 18th winner in the first 30 years, there have been just six winners in the second 30, dominated by Sir David Fagan who won 16 times from 1986 to 2009. Son Jack Fagan last night finished 13th in the quarterfinals, just missing out on the chance to put the family name on the Honours Board again.

The final for the top six will be shorn tonight.