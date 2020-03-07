Dramatic end to 60th Golden Shears looms tonight

Saturday, 7 March, 2020 - 16:49

A classic open shearing final battle has been guaranteed to end the 60th Golden Shears in Masterton tonight featuring three of the last four World champions who between them have won all the Golden Shears Open finals since the 50th celebration in 2010.

Hot favourite and 2014 World champion Rowland Smith, going for a seventh win in the event since 2013, made it through to the six-man final which starts about 8.05pm, although the top qualifier after the afternoon’s semi-finals was four-times Golden Shears champion and 2017 World champion John Kirkpatrick.

Taranaki farmer and Scottish international Gavin Mutch, who won the World title in Masterton in 2012 and the Golden Shears Open on the same stage three years later has also qualified for the final of 20 sheep each.

Nathan Stratford, who paired with Kirkpatrick to win the 2017 World teams title qualified for his 10th Golden Shears Open final, hoping to beat his previous best of second-place last year, and local Wairarapa hope David Buick will be in the final for a 6th time, with a best placing of second in 2018.

The only first-time Golden Shears Open finalist is Leon Samuels, of Invercargill

Meanwhile Joel Henare has survived to seek an 8th consecutive Open woolhandling title in a showdown starting just after 7.30pm, up against 2019 World teams champions Pagan Karauria and Sheree Alabaster, and second-time Open finalist Candy Hiri, who was 4th last year.

The TAB is operating win-betting on both events.