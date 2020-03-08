Craig signs on fulltime for NSW Swifts' 2020 title defence

Sunday, 8 March, 2020 - 08:59

Midcourter Sophie Craig (nee Halpin) will complete the NSW Swifts’ roster for the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season.

The NSW junior, who was part of the Swifts’ 2019 Premiership-winning campaign, has been elevated from her role as a training partner and will replace New Zealand international Kayla Johnson (nee Cullen), who is taking time out of netball as she prepares for the birth of her first child.

It marks the first full-season Super Netball contract for Craig, who made her debut for the Swifts in 2017 and went on to represent the club at various stages in 2018 and 2019, including the Grand Final win over the Sunshine Coast Lightning in Brisbane last September.

The 26-year-old Sydney native came through the ranks of the Netball NSW pathway and spent a year in the English Super League with Yorkshire before returning home to try and make her mark at the top level of Australian netball.

Head coach Briony Akle made her a permanent replacement player for the Swifts in 2019 when club captain Maddy Proud was ruled out of the team’s Finals run with an ACL injury, and she has 16 NSW caps to her name so far.

Craig said the contract was the fulfilment of a life-long dream.

"When Briony called me in and told me it was a very emotional moment," she said. "I think we both had tears because this has been a dream of mine for so long and having been privileged enough to be part of last year’s Premiership win I realised I wanted the spot even more.

"I grew up loving the Swifts, their legacy and what the club stands for. It gives me great pride to wear the dress because I’m out there playing for my family, who have supported me so much down the years.

"It’s the same for every Swift, no matter where they come from. We are a family and I love being part of this club. Now my plan is to hopefully stay injury free and work as hard as I can to make sure I make the most of this opportunity.

Akle said Craig’s work ethic was exceptional.

"I think if you look up the definition of a battler in the dictionary you could put in a picture of Sophie," Akle said.

"She has been the ultimate team player in this group for the past three seasons, and always played the role we’ve asked of her without question.

"Elite sport is tough, and sometimes you have to make very hard calls for a variety of reasons, but whenever something like a selection call went against Sophie she’d always just accept it and ask how else she could help the team. That’s the kind of person a successful club needs.

"She belongs at Super Netball level and now she gets a run at a full season, with a Premiership to her name. Like I do with all my players, I’d love to see her push on for further honours."

Next up for the Swifts is the pre-season Team Girls Cup competition at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park from the 27-29 March.