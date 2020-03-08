NZF: AsOne share vision for tournament with UEFA

Sunday, 8 March, 2020 - 14:07

With three months to go until the hosting decision of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™, Australia-New Zealand this week presented their vision for the tournament to the UEFA Executive Committee at the 2020 Ordinary Congress in Amsterdam.

Bid General Manager, Jane Fernandez, and Oceania Football Confederation [OFC] President, Lambert Maltock, outlined their plans for a ground-breaking tournament of firsts, focused on the interests of the greatest players in the women’s game. The bid’s player-centric hosting concept promises first-class facilities and infrastructure ensuring the players can perform at their very best.

With 200 cultures and 300 languages shared across the two richly multicultural nations, Bid General Manager, Jane Fernandez outlined the exciting match-day atmosphere players can expect from a record 1.5 million spectators:

"Millions of global citizens have chosen to make their homes in our nations. That diversity means we can deliver every competing team a true ‘home away from home’ experience".

"Players will benefit from our modern stadia, high quality facilities and world class infrastructure, while our travel hub concept will minimise team travel."

Australia-New Zealand also outlined their ambition to accelerate the global momentum behind women’s football, while emphasising the experience of the delivery team and strong track record in hosting joint major events.

New Zealand Football President, Johanna Wood, added:

"We are confident that every aspect of the tournament will be technically excellent. We have exceptional delivery teams, matched with fantastic stadia and an innovative mindset.

"Moving the dial for women’s football across our Confederations and beyond sits at the very heart of our vision. As leaders in gender equity, we provide the ideal backdrop to showcase the women’s game like never before. We are committed to pushing boundaries for every player competing in 2023."

This will be a tournament of firsts. The first ever co-Confederation hosted FIFA World Cup™, the first ever FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in the Asia-Pacific region and the first in the Southern Hemisphere.