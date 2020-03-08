Suburbs keep play-off pressure on

Sunday, 8 March, 2020 - 17:17

Eastern Suburbs survived a late fright against Hawke's Bay United at Riverhills Park to keep their play-off hopes alive, while Tasman United failed to take their chance against Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

Suburbs appeared well in control when Martin Bueno put them 3-0 up midway through the second half. Stafford Dowling and Alec Solomons's first half strikes had set the tone, and despite the odd half chance, the home team appeared to be well on track for three points.

That all changed when Gavin Hoy collected the ball on the edge of the area and unleashed an unstoppable curled shot into the top corner, giving Danyon Drake in goal no chance - and the alarm bells really rang five minutes later when Angus Kilkolly's shot rebounded off Solomons' knee to make it 3-2 with all to play for.

Bay's Adam Cowan was red-carded shortly afterwards for his second bookable offence, fouling Bueno, who'd been in the thick of the action all afternoon. Then Suburbs substitute Matt Palmer won a penalty on full time, which was converted by Adam Thurston to settle the nerves and make sure of the win and keep his team in the play-off hunt.

At Porirua Park, Ben Waine scored an outstanding hat trick as Phoenix Reserves put the brakes on Tasman United's play-off hopes. The visitors went ahead through Jean-Philippe Saiko's screaming volley early in the match - but from then on it was Waine's afternoon.

He had one goal ruled out for offside, but converted a one on one chance minutes later to equalise on the half hour. Number two came halfway through the second half, finishing a cut back pass with his first touch - he then ran onto a fine through ball and finished cooly with time almost up to give Reserves a classy win.

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week 17

Eastern Suburbs 4 (Stafford Dowling 17', Alec Solomons 25', Martin Bueno 64', Adam Thurston 91')

Hawke's Bay United 2 (Gavin Hoy 73', Alec Solomons OG 78')

HT: 2-0

Wellington Phoenix Reserves 3 (Ben Waine 30' 67' 88')

Tasman United 1 (Jean-Philippe Saiko 14')

HT: 1-1