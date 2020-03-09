X Games Gold for NZ's Zoi Sadowski-Synnott in Norway

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 08:55

The second and final day of X Games Norway at Hafjell Alpinsenter was a Slopestyle showdown, featuring Men’s and Women’s Ski and Snowboard Slopestyle competitions. In X Games history, Norwegians have now collected 92 medals - 28 gold, 32 silver, 32 bronze. Johanne Killi remains the most-medaled Norwegian athlete in X Games history with seven.

Stale Sandbech earned a bronze medal in Snowboard Slopestyle, his first X Games medal since the last time he competed in Hafjell at X Games Norway 2017. This brings his total X Games medal count to six. Fellow Norwegians in the discipline weren’t able to land clean enough runs for podium spots, with Mons Roisland finishing fifth and Marcus Kleveland in seventh. Similarly, Johanne Killi barely missed the Ski Slopestyle podium with a fourth place finish. In Ski Slopestyle, Norwegians Oystein Braten and Birk Ruud took fifth and sixth place.

New Zealander Zoi Sadowski-Synnott opened the day by winning her second X Games Snowboard Slopestyle gold medal. She showed technical prowess in the rails at the top of the course with combos like her backside bluntside to backside 180 sameway and her boardslide pretzel, both in Run 1. Her switch backside double cork 900 stalefish in Run 3 was the biggest trick of the contest. She took an early lead in Run 1 and never gave it up, with top-to-bottom runs in three of her four passes. Japan’s Kokomo Murase bettered her Aspen 2020 bronze performance with a Slopestyle silver and Canada’s Brooke Voigt earned her first X Games medal with bronze.

In the most international field of the event, American Maggie Voisin took gold in Women’s Ski Slopestyle for her second medal at X Games Norway 2020. After taking a silver in Saturday’s Big Air, Voisin slayed the rail section and threw down a switch left 270 on 270 out, a backside 270 left disaster on down-flat-down, left 270 on 270 off. Swiss riders Mathilde Gremaud and Giulia Tanno earned silver and bronze.

Canadians Max Parrot and Mark McMorris battled it out once more in Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle, where yesterday’s Big Air silver medalist, Parrot, came out on top. Max Parrot came into Slopestyle on a mission, determined to make a role reversal. Mission accomplished: his Cab triple cork 1620 from Run 1 and frontside bluntslide to 450 out from Run 2 were two of the biggest tricks of the contest. A full pass on Run 4, including a 50-50 pole jam to wildcat backflip up top and and a frontside triple cork 1440 mute at the bottom, helped push him into the top spot ahead of McMorris. While McMorris settled for silver he joined a small crew of X Games athletes with twenty total medals and is now tied with Jamie Bestwick and Bucky Lasek for 6th on the list of most X Games medals all-time. Norwegian Stale Sandbech took bronze.

Andri Ragettli landed what announcers dubbed the best run of his career en route to his first X Games gold medal in Ski Slopestyle. His trick selection included switch left tails 450 on to forward, left 450 on to pretzel 270 on the rails, a triple left 1620 safety and, his best trick of the competition, a switch double bio 1620 Cindy. American Alex Hall added a silver medal to his first place Knuckle Huck finish and Fabian Boesch took bronze.

In addition to the full broadcasts being available on X Games YouTube, two hours of X Games Norway 2020 recap coverage will air on ABC as part of the World of X Games series on March 14 and 21, with re-airs on ESPN2.