Stallion Service Sweepstake prize announced

Monday, 9 March, 2020 - 17:07

Members of the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (NZTBA) will have a chance to win a service to Ocean Park at Te Aroha on April 4.

The service, donated by Waikato Stud, will be awarded to the winner of the Members’ Sweepstake at the New Zealand Thoroughbred Breeders’ Stakes meeting at Te Aroha on April 4.

As a sire, Ocean Park has proven quite the revelation this season, with four stakes winners including the Chris Waller-trained Gr.1 Epsom Handicap (1600m) and inaugural A$7.5 million Golden Eagle (1500m) winner, Kolding.

All financial members of the NZTBA in attendance will be in with a chance to win the service.

"We are very lucky to have been given a service to a stallion of the quality of Ocean Park," Waikato branch president Keith Lunn said.

"We are very grateful to Waikato Stud for their generosity and the chance to win a service to Ocean Park is a big incentive for financial members to attend the day."

Members will be hosted in a marquee by the parade ring with lunch provided and spot prizes to be won.

For more information contact Keith Lunn at the Waikato Branch of the Breeders’ Association on 029 914 5740 or email nztbawaikatob@gmail.com

NZB’s 2020 South Island Sale Catalogue Now Online

New Zealand Bloodstock’s National Yearling Sales Series is heading South, showcasing 76 lots of the best Southern-bred product available, with the catalogue online now and arriving in letterboxes from mid-March.

Held at Canterbury Agricultural Park in Christchurch, the one-day session features a selection of yearlings offered on Friday 17 April from the later selling time of 12pm.

All yearlings purchased at this year’s South Island Sale are eligible to be nominated for the lucrative Karaka Million Series, which comprises two $1 million races - the Karaka Million 2YO (1200m) and the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m), in addition to the $100,000 CollinsonForex Karaka Cup (2200m).

View the catalogue online at nzb.co.nz.