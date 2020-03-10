King beaten in Egypt tournament

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 08:18

Kiwi world No.6 squash professional Joelle King has been beaten in the second round of the Black Ball Open overnight by Farida Mohamed, the talent teenager from Egypt.

King lost 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 5-11, 9-11.to Mohamed at the platinum tournament staged in Cairo.

Mohamed was a member of the Egyptian side which won the junior teams world champs last year and made the semis of the individual junior world champs.

King’s next event is set to be at the El Gouna tournament also in Egypt next month