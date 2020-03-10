Variety the Children's Charity to benefit from limited edition Gallagher Chiefs

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 09:31

The Chiefs Rugby Club recently launched limited edition Gallagher Chiefs playing cards. The limited edition playing cards celebrate iconic moments in Chiefs Rugby Club history. Each card acknowledges a significant milestone including Chiefs 100 game centurions, back-to-back Super Rugby title wins, international history-making fixtures and more.

For every pack of the Gallagher Chiefs playing cards sold, 100% of the purchase price will be donated to the Chiefs Rugby Club Official Community Partner, Variety - the Children’s Charity. Variety - the Children’s Charity is a nationwide charitable organisation, that helps to give disadvantaged New Zealand children a happier and healthier childhood.

Sponsor and Community Relations Manager Emma Langman said: "We know our Gallagher Chiefs fans will not only enjoy reminiscing some great Chiefs moments in our history, but will also be able to give themselves a pat on the back to support Variety to help them give Kiwi kids within the Chiefs region a helping hand."

In addition to the limited edition Gallagher Chiefs playing cards, during half-time at selected Gallagher Chiefs home games this season the Chiefs Rugby are activating ‘Gallagher Half-Time Oranges’. Fans are challenged to guide two giant Gallagher oranges from one end of the stand and back within an allocated time cap. If the crowd are successful, they will raise a further $1,000 for Variety.

The limited edition Gallagher Chiefs playing cards can be purchased online for $14.99 at the Chiefs Rugby Club on-line store: https://store.chiefs.co.nz/