2020 Secondary schools 3x3 champs set to host a record number of teams

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 11:16

The 2020 Secondary School 3×3 Championships is set to be the biggest in its seven-year history with record entries and a massive 35% increase in participation in one year.

Last year’s tournament had 128 teams take part, but that number has been superseded with 174 teams from 66 schools confirmed to compete from 1-3 April (Wed-Fri) at Bruce Pullman Arena.

Basketball New Zealand 3x3 Manager David Huxford says even he is surprised by the huge increase in teams.

"We’re thrilled with the increase in teams. We know 3x3 basketball is gaining in popularity each year.

"It’s an attractive game for many people, in part because it’s quick, easy to play with a few mates - all you need is a hoop and ball - and can be played indoors or outdoors.

"it’s fantastic to see the schools really getting in behind the sport."

Entrants will convene on Auckland’s North Shore for the three-day event for their first opportunity at a national title.

The 3x3 Champs is split up into seniors and juniors, with elite and open grades within each section.

Days one and two will consist mostly of pool play before the finals get underway on day three. A dunk contest and three-point shootout are also on the menu for the last day.

More info:

Entry to the 3x3 Champs is free, so get along and watch some of best high school basketball talent go head to head in this fast-paced format.

All players must create a FIBA 3x3 Planet profile before competing at the champs. Players with a profile will be able to compare skills with friends and even with the pros on the international circuit. The more a person play, the more points are added. Click here to register.

Players can get familiar with all the rules for 2020’s 3x3 Champs here. The draw is due to be released the week of 16 March. This will most likely change before the competition, so keep an eye out on the event page for updates here.

Follow the event on Basketball New Zealand’s social media accounts on @BasketballNZ via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.