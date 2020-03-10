Gallagher Chiefs to unveil new jersey at Hurricanes match for round ten

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 12:16

When the Gallagher Chiefs take on the Hurricanes this Friday 13 March a new piece of Gallagher Chiefs history will be unveiled. The Chiefs Rugby Club will unveil a new jersey to be worn by the team in round ten when they face the Bulls at FMG Stadium Waikato on Saturday 4 April.

Those attending the match will be the first fans to see the new limited edition jersey and Chiefs members will be given an exclusive pre-sale on Thursday to order before seeing the new strip. Following the unveiling, fans will have the first opportunity to purchase the new jersey from merchandise stands. Fans will then be able to purchase online once the match has concluded.

Chiefs Rugby Club General Manager Commercial Kate Shirtcliff said: "We’re really excited to unveil this limited edition jersey to our loyal supporters. Our club is extremely passionate about the meaning behind this particular jersey, so we’re looking forward to seeing how it is received by our fanbase."

"We wanted to reward our members and fans who’re coming to support us at home on Friday by giving them the first look at the new kit," said Shirtcliff.

The Gallagher Chiefs will be celebrating 25 years of Chiefs Rugby this Friday, which includes a special $25 ticket bundle offer for an adult and child ticket in the fan or goal line zones. One lucky fan could also walk home with $1,000 cash if they are in their seat by 6pm.

Tickets are available for purchase from www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets or from the ticketing office on Friday at Gate 1 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Five game memberships are also still on sale from $85 for adults and $34 for kids.

The Gallagher Chiefs team to face the Hurricanes will be named at 4.45pm on Wednesday 11 March.