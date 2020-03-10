University of Canterbury win last leg of 3X3 Quest tour

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 15:00

The University of Canterbury’s ‘Maroon.EXE’ took home the 3x3 Quest Tour’s last qualification crown after beating ‘IOH.EXE’ in Christchurch on Saturday.

The final was contested with ‘IOH.EXE’, with the university side finishing the day a perfect nine from nine after winning the final 16-11.

UC Maroon.EXE Captain Brent Fisher says it was good to brush the cobwebs off and put together some solid performances.

"It was great to get back out there with the UC.EXE team that played in the South Island league of the [3x3.EXE] as well as in Tokyo [finals].

"We were a bit rusty at the start but came together well having also played lots of years in the Canterbury Basketball Premier competition together.

"The level of the competition was much greater than last year's Quest Tour and it was great to go up against all of the 3x3.EXE teams and the NZ rep players as well.

"We are excited about the Quest Tour finals in three weeks. Getting a chance to play against the other top teams in New Zealand will be something we are really looking forward to preparing for."

UC Maroon.EXE join the five other leg winners with entry to the Open Men’s finals in Christchurch in three weeks times. Three wildcard teams will also be invited to play for big prize.

A total of 35 teams played a part on the weekend, with 16 of those competing in the Open Men’s event.

Among the three other grades to make up the Christchurch stop was the Youthtown Senior Mixed, which was won by ‘Te Pa’ who snuck past ‘YTB’ 14-13 in their title bout.

The Youthtown Under 17 Mixed section was won by ‘Oh Hell’ and the Youthtown Junior Mixed was taken out by ‘Hugo’.