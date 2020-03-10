Two debutants named to face knights - Vodafone Warriors

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 17:13

Front rower Jamayne Taunoa-Brown and young second rower Eliesa Katoa are poised to make their NRL debuts when the Vodafone Warriors open their 2020 campaign against Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday (3.00pm kick-off local time; 5.00pm NZT).

The Melbourne-born 23-year-old’s inclusion on the interchange bench continues a hectic last month which has seen him go from an on-trial contract to a fulltime deal after representing the Vodafone Warriors at the Perth NRL Nines and joining the Australian Indigenous squad for the All-Stars clash against the Maori Kiwis in Robina on February 22.

Taunoa-Brown, who also has Maori heritage, featured in the club’s final NRL trial against Wests Tigers in Rotorua on March 1 and now has his first-grade opportunity after playing in lower grades during stints with the Melbourne Storm and the Newcastle Knights as well as Norths Devils when he was with the Brisbane Broncos.

Joining him among the four players listed in jerseys 14-17 is another big man in 20-year-old Katoa, signed by the Vodafone Warriors after standing out for Tamaki College in the Auckland First XV rugby union competition.

Born in Hihifo in Tonga, Katoa has impressed throughout the offseason after having his first taste of rugby league with the club’s under-20 side last year. He was used in both NRL trials in Palmerston North and Rotorua.

A third player Fijian King Vuniyayawa is also close to his first NRL appearance after being named on the extended bench with utility back Hayze Perham, middle forward Leivaha Pulu and centre/second rower Taane Milne.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who picked up a foot injury in the Rotorua trial, is set to lead the Vodafone Warriors into the 2020 season but prop Agnatius Paasi (ankle) and back rower Josh Curran (calf) haven’t been named.

In Paasi’s absence, Lachlan Burr is listed to partner veteran Leeson Ah Mau in the starting front row while new signing Wayde Egan is named as the run-on hooker in his NRL debut for the club. Egan becomes Vodafone Warrior #240 with Taunoa-Brown #241 and Katoa #242.

The club’s 2019 NRL rookie of the year Chanel Harris-Tavita has been named to partner Blake Green in the halves with Kiwi international Kodi Nikorima on the bench along with back-up hooker Karl Lawton, set to make his NRL return from shoulder surgery.

Playing his 148th career game on Saturday will be second rower Tohu Harris in what will be his first NRL outing in nine months since being side-lined with a foot injury after the June 14 encounter with Gold Coast last year.

This will be the third time in the last six seasons that the Vodafone Warriors have opened the season against the Knights. They’ve had wins in two of their last three outings at McDonald Jones Stadium and have an 8-10 win-loss record in 18 matches in Newcastle.