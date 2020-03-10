Day 1 action at Horse of the Year

Tuesday, 10 March, 2020 - 20:32

It was a nail biting finish to the Saba Sam Area Pony Event at the Land Rover Horse of The Year, as Auckland and Waikato riders battled it out for top honours.

The shield is named in remembrance of Saba Sam, a small black thoroughbred who held the NZ puissance record (1.95m) and represented New Zealand in the Tokyo Games in 1964 with rider Graeme Hansen.

The two-round, 1.15m to 1.25m show jumping class saw five riders in each team from Waikato, Auckland, Canterbury, Northern Hawkes Bay and South Canterbury/North Otago compete for the title. With the top three scores from each round taken for the final result.

Round One saw both Auckland and Waikato finish with zero faults, the pressure was well and truly on for the second round.

Canterbury went clear in the second round, however their faults in the first round bumped them to third place.

An unfortunate rail each for both Auckland and Waikato meant a jump off was needed to determine the winning team.

Last year, Auckland narrowly lost a jump off to Tasman West Coast.

First up was Sofia Hall with her grey gelding TCG Centadel, who fearlessly angled the narrow IRT jump but unfortunately knocked a rail in the second of the double.

Waikato’s Georgia Bouzaid aboard Kaimanawa pony Redcliff’s Bill had already jumped clear twice, and the pressure was on to do so once again. Jumping faultlessly, the pair proved why they are the current Pony Grand Prix series leaders.

Team manager Jamie Tiller was delighted with her team’s performance, and values the event as a great opportunity to learn sportsmanship. "It was a great competition, the riders were great."

In other news…

Young Guns

Day one of Land Rover Horse of the Year was a great opportunity for some of our younger riders, beginning with the Pony 90cm ESNZ Medal Annex rounds.

Split into two different age classes, 13 to 17 years and under 13, the class is not just about jumping clear and fast it is also about doing it with style. After the first round, there is a call back round for the judge’s top ten choices where riders must complete a more complex and stylistic round. Auckland teen Leeshelle Small took home the under 17 years class aboard Gisborne bred pony A Little Bit Of Spice. Owned by Mikaela Trott, the 8 year old mare has only been jumping for a year.

12 year old Liam Rutland from Te Awamutu was all smiles as he dominated his female rivals aboard Just Nuts in the 13 years and under Medal Annex class. The team has been together for a year, and it is their first appearance at Land Rover Horse of the Year together.

The Aspiring Rider 17 years and under 21 years 1.25m was won by Putaruru teen Ally Carson aboard 9 year old gelding Letano, bred by Maurice Beatson. The equal winner of the 2019/2020 Junior Rider series is a dairy farmer when not riding her team of horses.

Welsh Purebred

It was a fantastic start to the Land Rover Horse of the Year Show for Dawn Elliot as her purebred Welsh ponies took home two of the major titles. The Pure Bred Welsh inhand adult exhibit of the year was won by Hollybank Choir Boy, while half bother Hollybank Crusader won the Pure Bred Welsh Youngstock exhibit of the year. The ponies are based at KS Show Horses in Hastings and are both bred and owned by Elliot from Hollybank Stud in Canterbury,.

Working Pony Title

The long journey from Banks Peninsula was well worth the trip for Harriet Laing who took home the Working Hunter Pony of the Year. The St Margaret’s student has previously won the Category C Pony Show Hunter of the Year in 2018 aboard her 15 year old skewbald mare Tripple Star Picture Puzzle. "It’s very special because this is my last season on her."

The Working Hunter Horse of the Year was won by Hastings local Luke Dee aboard his 19 year old gelding Untouchable.

The annual Land Rover Horse of the Year, held at Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay Tomoana (March 10-15) sees over 1400 riders and 1900 horses compete for lucrative titles in an equestrian spectacle that attracts in excess of 50,000 spectators over the week of competition.