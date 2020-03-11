Matches announced for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 13:14

The capital will play host to six matches next February for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021.

WellingtonNZ General Manager Warrick Dent said he was especially thrilled Wellington had secured a New Zealand vs. Australia match at the Basin Reserve on Saturday 13 February 2021. "Watching a Trans-Tasman cricket showdown at the Basin Reserve is always a great sporting spectacle. The WHITE FERNS and the Australia Women’s Cricket Team enjoy a longstanding rivalry and with both teams playing exceptional cricket at the moment, this is going to be the one to watch. We expect it to be a real crowd puller." The Basin Reserve will also host all other matches being held in Wellington.

Saturday, 13 Feb - New Zealand v Australia Tuesday, 16 Feb - Australia v QUALIFIER Wednesday, 17 Feb - South Africa v England Tuesday, 23 Feb - South Africa v QUALIFIER Thursday, 25 Feb - New Zealand v QUALIFIER Saturday, 27 Feb -QUALIFIER v QUALIFIER

Wellington Deputy Mayor Sarah Free says Wellington has a lot of cricket mad fans and she’s looking forward to supporting New Zealand at the Basin next year.

"Wellington has a lot of passionate cricket fans and a strong grass roots playing community, including a burgeoning number of female players. I think having the opportunity to see some of the world’s top cricketers play right here in Wellington will lead to more girls being inspired to give cricket a go."