Positive feedback on review roadshow - NZ Rugby

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 14:59

Provincial Unions, Super Rugby Clubs and New Zealand Rugby (NZR) all agree the sport needs to change. That’s the clear message from a series of roadshows that concluded today to discuss the Review of Rugby.

Road Shows have been held in Dunedin, Christchurch, the Hawkes Bay, Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington as part of the consultation process for the Review.

Chair of the Review of Rugby, Stewart Mitchell said: "Across all regions the response has been consistent and positive. There is genuine agreement that we need to make some changes to keep our sport sustainable, and there is a strong desire at all levels of rugby, to work together to determine the right priorities, and ultimately solutions, for the future of the game."

The next steps are for Provincial Unions, Super Rugby Clubs and NZR to provide feedback on the five proposed themes: High Performance Pathway, Expenditure Optimisation, Resourcing across Rugby, Domestic Competitions and Revenue Growth Opportunities.

Head of the Review of Rugby, Nicki Nicol has said: "It’s important to remember that no decisions will be made until after consultation finishes at the end of April.

"It is critical we take this time to collectively develop the plans for the initiatives that we as a group decide to progress. It is heartening that all of rugby has come together for the good of the game."

If the outcome of the consultation provides a strong mandate to move ahead, a number of workstreams will be developed to further explore and evaluate the themes and opportunities starting in May.