Seven Network jumps into the esports scene with LetsPlay.Live

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 15:00

With extensive experience behind them, leading Oceanic esports broadcaster LetsPlay.Live have come on board to provide Seven Network’s 7mate multi channel with a year’s worth of broadcast content for 2020.

Australian masses can look forward to seeing regular weekly top-tier esports content on their television screens thanks to this new partnership with Seven Network. The partnership and subsequent content returns after a successful broadcast series of LPL’s Rocket League Oceanic Championship on 7mate at the end of 2019.

"LPL is extremely excited to see esports elevated this year through televised broadcasts in Australia," says Duane Mutu, Founder and Managing Director of LetsPlay.Live, on the partnership.

"By offering Australian esports fans more content to watch on their preferred platform with support from Seven Network, we can begin to promote broadcast talent and players within the mainstream" explains Mutu. "By providing both fans and the general public with more free-to-air esports content, LPL can support the growth of the esports ecosystem within our region."

Seven Network adds, "Throughout 2020, we look forward to broadcasting LPL events to Australian fans on 7mate."

The partnership begins with LPL Pro Rainbow Six: Siege, airing weekly from 12 am Thursday 5th March, for 8 weeks. The show features top Oceanic Rainbow Six Siege esports teams as they fight for a cut of the season’s $5,000 AUD prize pool.

Viewers can anticipate other LPL Pro esports titles broadcast on 7mate including Dota 2 and Rocket League later in the year. For more information on the partnership and viewing schedules head to letsplay.live/7mate.