Gallagher Chiefs named to host Hurricanes

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 16:46

All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Atu Moli return to twenty-three New Gallagher Chiefs Jersey to be unveiled

The Gallagher Chiefs return home to FMG Stadium Waikato to celebrate 25 years of Chiefs Rugby when they host the Hurricanes on Friday 13 March at the earlier kick-off time of 7.05pm in round seven of their 2020 Investec Super Rugby campaign. To add to the 25 years of Chiefs Rugby theme, the Gallagher Chiefs will be unveiling a new piece of history with a limited edition Gallagher Chiefs jersey to be worn when the side face the Bulls in round ten.

Gallagher Chiefs Head Coach Warren Gatland has only made two changes to his starting fifteen to take to the field for Friday night’s New Zealand derby.

Versatile loose forward and locking cover Mitchell Brown will be the only change to the powerful Gallagher Chiefs forward pack. Brown enters the starting fifteen in jersey number five for Canadian international Tyler Ardron who was ruled out due to an infection.

In the backs, the impressive line-up will be bolstered once again with All Black fullback Damian McKenzie named in the familiar fifteen jersey. Waikato utility back Solomon Alaimalo shifts to the left wing for the injured Sean Wainui.

All Black Atu Moli returns to the twenty-three named on the bench as cover in jersey seventeen alongside Taranaki hooker Bradley Slater, in the only changes in the reserves.

Gatland said the team want to continue to build on their performance in Wollongong.

"Last week we started well and that provided us with a solid platform for the second half. Again, this week we will be challenged to do the same. Any New Zealand derby is going to be a tough battle, the Hurricanes will be hurting from their loss last weekend and will be hungry to rectify that. We need to remain focused on being disciplined, utilise our opportunities and deliver a performance that our members and supporters can be proud of," said Gatland.

Gallagher Chiefs:

1. Aidan Ross (30) 2. Samisoni Taukei’aho (27) 3. Ross Geldenhuys (4) 4. Michael Allardice (45) 5. Mitchell Brown (37) 6. Lachlan Boshier (48) 7. Sam Cane (115) © 8. Pita Gus Sowakula (19) 9. Brad Weber (76) 10. Aaron Cruden (93) 11. Solomon Alaimalo (42) 12. Anton Lienert-Brown (73) 13. Tumua Manu (17) 14. Shaun Stevenson (47) 15. Damian McKenzie (75)

Reserves:

16. Bradley Slater (6) 17. Atu Moli (42) 18. Reuben O’Neill (3) 19. Naitoa Ah Kuoi (5) 20. Mitchell Karpik (24) 21. Lisati Milo-Harris (2) 22. Kaleb Trask (4) 23. Alex Nankivell (27)

() = Gallagher Chiefs caps in brackets -denotes Gallagher Chiefs debut --denotes Investec Super Rugby debut

Unavailable for selection: Angus Ta’avao (quad), Luke Jacobson (hamstring), Nathan Harris (shoulder), Nepo Laulala (knee), Sean Wainui (ankle), Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi (knee), Tyler Ardron (infection)

The Chiefs Development and Blues Development will entertain spectators at 4.25pm prior to the main fixture kicking off. The Chiefs Development team will be named on Thursday 12 March.

Tickets are available for purchase from www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets or from the ticketing office on Friday at Gate 1 at FMG Stadium Waikato. To celebrate 25 years, a special $25 ticket bundle is on offer for an adult and child ticket in the family uncovered or goal line zones. Five game memberships are also still on sale from $85 for adults and $34 for kids.

Game Day Information: Fixture: Gallagher Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Friday 13 March, 7.05pm (NZT) Location: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton Gates Open: 4.15pm (NZT) Curtain Raisers: Chiefs Development vs. Blues Development, FMG Stadium Waikato, Friday 13 March, 4.25pm (NZT)

