'Xtreme' Sports on show in Land Rover Horse of the Year 6 Year old class

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 17:31

It was a battle of the Xtreme horses in the highly anticipated Six Year Old AM5 Class in the Land Rover Horse of the Year Premier Ring this morning.

Four of the six horses who made it through to the jump off were all bred by Sharlene Workman from Xtreme Sporthorses in Otaki.

Dannevirke farmer and show jumper Logan Massie had two horses in the jump off, Avenger Xtreme who finished third with an unfortunate rail. The other being Carbon Xtreme who had an unfortunate stop in the tricky liverpool wall, a tight corner proving a big ask for the young horses. Eventer Lizzie Green also had a runout at the same tricky jump aboard Corona Xtreme. Last to go was Jamie Tiller aboard Casanova Xtreme, and the pressure was on to beat the first rider Emma Power’s time aboard Mojito GNZ, who set the bar very high with a speedy round.

It was a flawless round by Tiller, who narrowly beat Power with a time of 44.06 seconds.

Cassanova Xtreme, a Holsteiner/Warmblood by Corofino II out of JK Good Looks is owned by Mitch and Kate Plaw of Takapoto Equestrian.

Competing in the six year old series throughout the season, they are currently sitting in second place overall.

"As a six year old, he’s just got stronger and stronger."

Purchased by Tiller as a three year old, ‘Tommy’ as he is affectionately named has a very special connection with Jamie.

"He is the foal out of Tom Gadsby’s mare, and Tom was my best friend."

Gadsby, a highly successful show jumper and eventer was sadly killed in a rotational fall in 2013 at a horse trials in Cheshire, Britain.

The pair have had a successful season, recently winning the 6 Year Old Final at Takapoto and Tuesday’s 1.15m Equitation Medal Annex class at Land Rover Horse of the Year.

"We stepped him up to a number of 1.30m rounds this season, and it taught him a lot. The more pressure you put on him the better."

Jamie thanks mentor Samantha McIntosh and the opportunities to ride quality horses for the improvement in her riding abilities.

"I've learnt a lot, I don’t think you can have a better mentor than Sam."

Jamie decided to pull Cassanova Xtreme out of the 1.25 class.

"I told him if he won this class that was it, and he won the equation yesterday. I think two wins and that’s enough."

Jamie has decided to take an early break following Land Rover Horse of the Year and instead will head to France for three months to work with Olympic show jumper Frédéric Cottier in three weeks time.

"It was an opportunity I couldn't say no to."

