Norwood Gold Cup a nail biter at Horse of the Year

Wednesday, 11 March, 2020 - 19:59

The crowd was on the edge of their seats during the highly anticipated Norwood Gold Cup as just four of the 26 combinations went clear in today’s 1.45m class in the Premier Arena at Land Rover Horse of the Year.

With six called back to the jump off, last year’s winner and fastest of the first rounders, Oliver Croucher narrowly missed out with an unfortunate rail giving him four faults.

Edging Croucher out was two-time Lady Rider of the Year title holder Lisa Coupe who was simply two quick once again, her mare Lotte finishing faultlessly in a time of 41.77 seconds.

23 year old student from Whangarei Nakeysha Lammers was cheered over the last fence as she finished a clear jump off aboard her 11 year old Warmblood gelding Resolution. However not quick enough to surpass Coupe’s as she settled for second.

First to go in the jump off was Kimberly Bird from Ashburton who finished third aboard 10 year old Holsteiner mare Cera Cassina.

Coupe and her groom Sarah Murray shared an emotional moment as the final results were called.

"I was so happy with how she went, I didn’t even watch the rest of the rounds."

Coupe, who is no stranger to being in the ribbons at Land Rover Horse of the Year, was yet to win the Norwood Gold Cup.

"It was one of the elusive ones."

Lotte, the 8 year old bay Warmblood mare by Corofino II only jumped her first 1.35-1.40m at the Brookby Showjumping Summer Show in February.

"This is a huge step up for her."

Ventures overseas made Coupe unsure if she would return to the Show this year.

"It’s been an up and down year, coming back from overseas. It was unlikely I was going to ride."

However, the journey overseas to compete in Europe against the best in the world has helped with her state of mind come Show day.

"I’m not feeling nervous, I’m relaxed and not putting pressure on myself."

Finally earning the Norwood Gold Cup, Coupe is not competing on Lotte for the remainder of the week. She is looking forward to the Ultra Mox Lady Rider of the Year on Thursday aboard pick up ride Cassera MS.

"Anytime you jump in the main arena at Horse of the Year, it’s amazing."