Black Ferns first 2020 Test matches announced

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 05:00

The Black Ferns will play eight Test matches in 2020 - including seven at home - giving fans around New Zealand more opportunities than ever to cheer on the women in black.

On 18 July, Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium will host Black Ferns V USA, in a double-header match that includes the All Blacks playing Scotland.

In August the O’Reilly Cup (formerly the Laurie O’Reilly Memorial Trophy) Tests will see the Black Ferns play Australia at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne (8 August), and at Sky Stadium in Wellington (15 August,). Both Trans-Tasman Tests will be double-header events including the All Blacks contesting the Bledisloe Cup.

Confirmation of the further five Black Ferns Test matches including venues, locations and kick-off times will be announced in coming weeks.

Preparation for Rugby World Cup 2021 begins

New Zealand Rugby’s Head of Women’s Rugby, Cate Sexton said the eight-match Test schedule was unprecedented for Black Ferns fans in New Zealand, and gave them a taste of what to expect in 2021.

"This is an extra special year for local fans because in the past most Black Ferns Test matches have been played overseas.

"We’ve seen a massive groundswell of support for the team from around New Zealand in recent times, and this year fans have more opportunities than ever before to cheer on the Black Ferns in person."

Sexton said while agreements for the other five Test matches were still being finalised they would be standalone matches at venues around the country.

2020 Black Ferns contracted squad named

Five new players were included in the 2020 Black Ferns contracted squad and Counties Manukau fullback Hazel Tubic returns after a stint playing in Japan. Tubic last wore the black jersey during the 2017 Rugby World Cup in Ireland.