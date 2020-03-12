Laura Robertson does Tony Jackson Scholarship proud at Nutri-Grain Ironman

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 10:50

Wellington’s Laura Robertson is feeling a little blue this week, having to come back to reality and the work/life routine after the most wonderful adventure as a Tony Jackson Scholarship athlete at Nutri-Grain IRONMAN New Zealand.

Laura’s incredible weight-loss and seven-year life changing journey to the start line last Saturday morning has been an incredible one, not least as she has learned to live with her debilitating heart arrhythmia, only discovered after losing 35kg. Robertson will never forget the culmination of that hard work as she journeyed down the red carpet to the finish line at 8:57pm Saturday night.

"I saw my team mate on the corner and became so fixated on her that I almost missed my whole family! But one last high five and I was on my way to the red carpet. I rounded the corner and wow, the emotions hit. I had done it: this previously overweight, heart patient had just completed an IRONMAN!

"With the biggest grin on my face I crossed that finish line and stuck my hands up like I had won the entire thing, in my mind I was the winner of my day. I was cuddled by the volunteers and assisted into the recovery tent. I tried to bend down to pull up my sock to help the volunteers and realized very quickly that wasn’t going to be a thing for a couple of days. What a place the recovery tent was- lots of food, lots of support and many happy faces but ultimately I wanted to get out to my family.

"The volunteers, my teammates, my family, Verna (Tony Jackson’s widow Verna Cook-Jackson) and Dinnie (fellow TJS athlete Dinnie Moeahu) made that day 100% better than I had ever expected it to be."

Despite being so nervous she was unable to eat her breakfast on race day morning, the day pretty much played out perfectly for Robertson as she first conquered the swim and a very busy mass start line.

"I started my morning super nervous I couldn’t even swallow my peanut butter toast. Once down at the waterfront the IRONMAORI led Karakia calmed me slightly, enough to scoff a banana.

"It was then into the water for the eight-minute wait, treading to my heart’s content. The cannon went and wow I was not prepared for the mass start. There was pushing and pulling - it was quite the experience. I focused on the buoys and my race plan and headed around the course. Coming into the river mouth alone, I thought maybe I had gone the wrong direction, but luckily heard the crowds cheering."

Robertson was strengthened throughout her day by interactions and words of advice from Verna Cook-Jackson, and at times the words of Tony Jackson himself relayed through Verna.

"I was out of the water but a slower than I had planned, I put it behind me and remembered Verna’s words ‘the swim is only the warm-up’. I jogged up to the transition and was amazed that I had packed the appropriate things into my bag.

"I then surprised myself and actually enjoyed the bike. I hit a small black hole at only 25km and again at 115km on the same stretch of road, nothing overly hard about it, it was just how my mind was working. I tapped into Tony’s voice of ‘anything is possible with a capable mind’, I checked back into my intensity triangle and pushed on. I stuck within my targets and headed back into town with a huge smile. I couldn’t believe it I had just ridden 180km and I felt good."

As many IRONMAN finishers will tell you though, the race begins when the feet hit the ground for the marathon, and so it proved for Robertson.

"I had run the route before on a training camp and had a plan in mind with one pace for the flat and one pace for the undulations and hills but I hit that first hill and it was like Everest! The first lap felt great, I stopped at each aid station, refueled and kept moving. Then came the dreaded grey lap, I was not prepared for how hard it was going to be. I had seen my family, high fived all of them and then the hunger set in. I walked a bit more then I would have liked but I kept telling myself this isn’t how you want to complete the race, Tony did this going through chemo and radiation ‘why are you walking’ and I would continue to trot on again."

Robertson looked for boosts of energy at every aid station run by the amazing Mercury Volunteers on her third and final lap and felt the presence of Tony Jackson as she approached the finish line, with Verna offering encouragement at the red carpet.

"I channeled every last bit of energy I had; my marmite sandwich treat at special needs was a much-needed boost. A little coke at each station gave me a little boost every couple of kilometres. I saw many of my triathlon squad mates on that last lap and what a boost that was.

"I came down Lake Terrace and looked at my time: I had just under 3km to go and only 15 minutes until 13 hours. I dug deep and really picked up my pace. I could hear many people yelling how strong I looked, and I wanted to own up that this was not me for the 42 kilometres! I passed Verna yelling out and at that moment I was so proud, I felt I had done the legacy of Tony proud - he had been with me for the day and at this moment, I believe he was smiling."

Robertson had heard plenty about what that finish line might be like and said it lived up to all the expectation.

"That finish line is a whole new experience. I can see why people re-enter purely for the red carpet. People are calling your name like you are a pro athlete, it all suddenly overwhelms you what you have completed throughout the day."

Robertson does not dismiss a return to the full IRONMAN distance one day, but for now will aim up at shorter races to further improve her health and wellbeing.

"I see this as my current ‘finish line’ for IRONMAN length triathlon. I believe I will do another in my lifetime, but it won’t be next year! I will continue with triathlons but maybe focus on 70.3 length and getting faster and stronger."

Robertson is grateful for the support of family and friends throughout her health and IRONMAN journey.

"My closest and dearest know exactly who they are. They have all been incredible through this journey. From not seeing me for many hours whilst out training to dealing with my inability to move and function as a human.

"I was overwhelmed at how many people tracked my day and made contact; it was incredible to know the support I had behind me."

Laura had said when accepting the Tony Jackson Scholarship that ‘she would not let her heart condition define her’, on Saturday she certainly made that loud and clear when Mike Reilly called ‘Laura, you are an IRONMAN!’