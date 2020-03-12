All Whites' matches in Oman and Bahrain cancelled

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 11:02

The All Whites' March window matches against Oman and Bahrain have been cancelled by the respective hosts.

NZ Football have been liaising with Bahrain and Oman football management over the past few weeks as the Covid-19 situation has escalated.

While the overall health risk in these countries remains low, the volatile situation with border closures and self-isolation requirements could seriously effect travelling staff and players.

"Our people's wellbeing is at the centre of all decision making, and we'll continue to be guided and supported by NZ Government advice, the World Health Organisation and our own internal experts to keep our whole team safe."

"We're obviously disappointed, because we've committed to playing as much as possible before the FIFA 2022 World Cup, but we believe this is the right outcome given the situation and risks attached," said NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell.