Trans-Tasman excitement for Te Akau - NZ Racing Desk

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 12:23

It will once again be a busy weekend for Te Akau on both sides of the Tasman.

In Australia, 10-time Group One winner Melody Belle will be vying to secure the lion’s share of the rich A$5 million All-Star Mile (1600m) at Caulfield, while in Sydney last start Group One winner Probabeel will contest the Gr.2 Phar Lap Stakes (1500m).

Richards was delighted to have drawn barrier five with Melody Belle and was pleased when watching her track gallop on Tuesday.

"It’s (barrier five) a big help and thanks to Dad for picking that out," Richards said. "We are not going to go too far back, we have got options and I think that is important.

"Looking at vision on Racing.com I thought she looked to work well and that was the same mate who had her off the bridle at her last gallop, so it looks like she has improved and Dad is very happy with her."

Richards was happy with Melody Belle’s first-up placing in the Gr.1 Futurity Stakes (1400m) and said she tends to take a lot of improvement out of her first-up runs.

"It doesn’t seem to matter how hard you are in her trials, she always improves with a run, so we were mindful of that heading into the Futurity and said we might need half a run," he said.

"She has improved, and she needs to, because it is a really good field for a big stake, but we are happy with where she is at."

Further north at Rosehill, Probabeel will be out to continue her picket fence form line in the Phar Lap Stakes, a race Richards favoured over the Gr.1 Coolmore Classic (1500m) on the same card.

"She will run in the Phar Lap and will stay against her age group at this stage," he said. "We did give serious consideration to the Coolmore, but she is just not well weighted under the handicap scale, three kilos outside of weight-for-age against some of those older mares.

"We will just take the sensible approach and there is always next year for a race like that.

"Kerrin McEvoy will rider her. He has ridden her well before. When she was flying in the Tea Rose (Gr.2, 1400m), he rode her that day and he knows her well."

Meanwhile, closer to home Richards will be hoping to add more stakes success to his tally at Trentham on Saturday.

Richards is expecting an improved performance from Te Akau Caliburn in the Listed Lincoln Farms New Zealand St Leger (2600m) after his unplaced run in the Listed Kaimai Stakes (2000m), but cited track conditions didn’t suit the five-year-old.

"Perhaps the ground was a little bit worse than slow, probably heavy by that stage of the day. I think there was a genuine excuse there.

"I had been very pleased with his work heading into the race, but he never really got comfortable."

Te Akau Caliburn will be joined on Saturday by stablemate Swing Note and Richards believes the distance of the race is ideal for the mare.

"She is a bit dour and a bit one paced," he said. "2600m should suit her. She seems to be able to go the same speed all day, so we are just hoping to pick up a bit more black-type with her."

Richards will cap the meeting with three runners in the Gr.2 Carfinance.co.nz Wellington Guineas (1400m).

Star Of Bombay heads into Saturday off the back of her victory in the Listed Mufhasa Fasttrack Stakes (1300m) and Richards believes her character will take her a long way on Saturday.

"She seems to have gone the right way since last start," he said. "We didn’t have a great week leading into that run and it’s a testament to her character and courage that she was able to get through that.

"We have been pretty happy with her, her work has been good and she is nice and fresh."

Exaltation will attempt to keep her unbeaten streak intact on Saturday and Richards is hoping the half-sister to Melody Belle can add some valuable black-type to her page.

"She has got a lovely pedigree and she is two from two," Richards said. "She deserves her chance.

"Whether she is a little bit immature with her racing pattern at this stage, a Group Two in her third start, that might be the only thing against her. But she is certainly a filly to watch out for in the future."

The Sir Peter Vela-owned Lilikoi will round out the Wellington Guineas trio and Richards was happy with the Group Three winner’s 1000m trial at Avondale last month.

"I am pleased with her, her trial was good," he said. "Everything seems to be going the right way.

"Danielle (Johnson, jockey) came and galloped her on the course proper on Tuesday morning and was pretty happy with her.

"She needs to bring her A game, but if she fronts up in the right manner she is going to be thereabouts."