Crystal Hackett hits the big time at Horse of the Year

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 15:56

It was a dream run for Crystal Hackett on day three of Land Rover Horse of the Year, not only securing her first big win on New Zealand’s biggest equestrian stage, but also her very first rug.

Aboard her talented skewbald mare The Dreamer, the 15 year old student from Waiuku performed exceptionally well under pressure to earn the win in the final round of the Pony Championship 1.25m.

"I was just going for a clear round, hoping to qualify for Pony of the Year. To make top ten was the aim, and we did it."

Following a clear in the first round on Wednesday to finish fourth, Hackett returned to ride on Thursday amongst a strong line up of riders and ponies in the jump off.

Wednesday’s round one winner Katie Readings aboard her pocket rocket mare Rump Shaker had the fastest time in the second round, but an unfortunate rail meant they had to settle for sixth place as the fastest four faulter.

15 year old Julianne Revfaim aboard her 19 year old Appaloosa Spot You Later was cheered home over the last fence to finish clear, but wasn’t quite quick enough to beat Hackett’s time of 47.27 seconds.

Grand Prix Pony regular Fun House with her rider Lily Moore from Havelock North unfortunately knocked the first fence in the jump off to settle for third.

Previously competed by older sister Tyla Hackett, this is Crystal and The Dreamer’s first season together.

Crystal’s sister Tyla and The Dreamer won the Country TV Pony Grand Prix Grand Final and finished second in the national series.

However an unfortunate injury to the pony this season has meant Crystal hasn’t had the best start aboard her new ride.

"This is my first season on the pony, but we have not had a very good season, we haven't been out most the season."

"We decided just to wait for Horse of the Year, the big one."

What is an amazing opportunity for future superstars to compete in the Premier ring, it seems Crystal timed the win to perfection,

"She’s back and better than ever."

"She’s a superstar pony."

The pair are looking forward to the Farmlands Pony of the Year on Saturday, and are hoping to qualify for the Harrison Lane NZ Speed Pony Champ on Sunday.

