Chiefs Development named to face Blues Development

The Chiefs Development team has been selected by Head Coach Paul Hodder following the conclusion of the Chiefs Country Centurion Cup. The Chiefs Development XV will take on the Blues Development XV as the curtain raiser for the Gallagher Chiefs vs. Hurricanes fixture tomorrow afternoon at FMG Stadium Waikato, with the match kicking-off at 4.25pm.

The Chiefs Development side selected features a selection of current Gallagher Chiefs players including the return of Waikato lock Laghlan McWhannell. McWhannell will be joined by a powerful forward pack. Loose head prop Ryan Coxon, hooker Donald Maka and Waikato’s Rob Cobb will pack down in the front row. McWhannell will combine with Taranaki lock Fin Hoeata to complete the tight five. The experienced Adam Thomson is named at blindside with Taranaki’s Tom Florence named as the openside flanker. Gallagher Chiefs rookie Dylan Nel will complete the forward pack named at number eight.

In the backline, Bay of Plenty’s Leroy Carter will combine with Gallagher Chiefs first five-eighth Tiaan Falcon. Second five-eighth Orbyn Leger will join Kobelco Steelers Gen Ikenaga in the midfield. A dynamic back three of Gallagher Chiefs rookie Kini Naholo on the left wing, Waikato’s Brandon Mudzekenyedzi on the right and Gallagher Chiefs utility back Bailyn Sullivan will complete the starting fifteen at fullback.

Chiefs Development Team: 1. Ryan Coxon (Gallagher Chiefs, Tasman) 2. Donald Maka (Gallagher Chiefs, Counties Manukau) 3. Rob Cobb (Waikato) 4. Laghlan McWhannell (Gallagher Chiefs, Waikato) 5. Fin Hoeata (Taranaki) 6. Adam Thomson (Gallagher Chiefs, Otago) 7. Tom Florence (Taranaki) 8. Dylan Nel (Gallagher Chiefs, Otago) 9. Leroy Carter (Bay of Plenty) 10. Tiaan Falcon (Gallagher Chiefs, Hawke’s Bay) 11. Kini Naholo (Gallagher Chiefs, Taranaki) 12. Orbyn Leger (Gallagher Chiefs, Counties Manukau) 13. Gen Ikenaga (Kobelco Steelers) 14. Brandon Mudzekenyedzi (Waikato) 15. Bailyn Sullivan (Gallagher Chiefs, Waikato)

Reserves: 16. Anton Milne (Waikato) 17. Ollie Norris (Waikato) 18. Manawa Veitayaki (Waikato) 19. Hamilton Burr (Waikato) 20. Kaylum Boshier (Taranaki) 21. Go Maeda (Kobelco Steelers) 22. Ken Obata (Kobelco Steelers) 23. Nikolai Foliaki (Counties Manukau) 24. Taniela Filimone (Bay of Plenty)

Chiefs Development Management: Head Coach: Paul Hodder Coach: Isaac Boss Coach: Ross Filipo Manager: Paul Galletta and David Fox Trainer: Conway Bradey Video Analyst: Mark Roberts Physio: Jarrod Stevenson

Tickets are available for purchase from www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets or from the ticketing office on Friday at Gate 1 at FMG Stadium Waikato. Five game memberships are also still on sale from $85 for adults and $34 for kids.

Game Day Information: Fixture: Gallagher Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Friday 13 March, 7.05pm (NZT) Location: FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton Gates Open: 4.15pm (NZT) Curtain Raisers: Chiefs Development vs. Blues Development, FMG Stadium Waikato, Friday 13 March, 4.25pm (NZT)

2020 Gallagher Chiefs home match tickets are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/game-tickets

2020 Gallagher Chiefs 5 game memberships are on sale here: https://www.chiefs.co.nz/2020-memberships