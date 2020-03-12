Super Seth’s autumn campaign is back on track

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 16:17

The Anthony Freedman-trained colt’s preparation hit a stumbling block last week when he was withdrawn from the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m) with an elevated temperature.

However, the Gr.1 Caulfield Guineas (1600m) winner recovered quickly and pleased his connections with his 1045m trial at Randwick on Thursday where he was beaten narrowly by Group One winner Kementari.

"Super Seth was beaten a nose, but he trialled really well," Freedman’s Racing Manager Brad Taylor said.

"Mark Zahra (jockey) went and rode him this morning and he was rapt with the way he trialled. Everything is positive going forward.

"He would have been very hard to beat last Saturday, but he just had an elevated temperature, which was fine the next morning, it just needed to be treated.

"The horse’s welfare always comes first and to get him back right the next day was more important than getting him to the race and not performing to expectations."

The son of Dundeel is now on a collision course with dual Group One winner Te Akau Shark when he contests next week’s Gr.1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill.

"He will now go to the George Ryder next Saturday and take on the older horses," Taylor said.

"He will have to take on Te Akau Shark who was very impressive the other day, but Super Seth is very exciting and if he can add a Group One weight-for-age to his CV then he is going to be worth an awful lot more money than he already is.

"That’s the path we will head down and whether we go to a Doncaster (Gr.1, 1600m) or freshen for an All-Age (Gr.1, 1400m) we will just make that decision afterwards, but he is in very good order."

Super Seth is part-owned by a group of New Zealand interests, including Waikato Stud, where he is earmarked to stand upon his raceday retirement.

- NZ Racing Desk