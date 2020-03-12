Team 18 getting to grips with Albert Park

Thursday, 12 March, 2020 - 20:52

IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom and DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye have completed the first two of four qualifying sessions for the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400.

In a day plagued by red flags in both practice conditions, the Team 18 drivers logged laps on both hard and soft compounds in practice with a tight turnaround ahead of the two back-to-back ten minute qualifying sessions for Races 3 and 4.

Winterbottom progressed well through practice and showed competitive top-ten pace in each sector. He narrowly qualified outside of the ten in 11th for Race 3, while he was set for a lap good enough for a top ten grid spot for Race 4 but ran wide off the track on the exit of Turn 14 in the final sector and crossed the line in 14th.

Pye’s day was compromised early when an electrical issue stopped the DEWALT Racing Commodore on track half way through Practice 1, however the Team 18 crew rectified the issue and logged some valuable laps ahead of Qualifying.

The DEWALT Racing driver, who scored his maiden race win at Albert Park in 2018, showed similar speed to Winterbottom in each sector throughout both sessions. He qualified narrowly behind in 15th and 19th for Races 3 and 4 respectively in the single-lap qualifying efforts.

Team 18 returns to the track for two more back-to-back Qualifying sessions for Races 5 and 6 at 10:10am and 10:30am respectively, before Race 3 of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship over 20 laps at 1:50pm.

QUOTES

Mark Winterbottom - Driver, Team 18 #18 IRWIN Racing Holden Commodore ZB

"Overall we had a good car today but didn’t maximise it during qualifying," said Mark Winterbottom.

"I should have ended up fifth or sixth but I made a mistake at Turn 14 and ran off the track before the final complex, but we have the speed to have been in the top ten.

"I’m a bit disappointed but we’ll come again tomorrow and rectify that and get up to where we should be."

Scott Pye - Driver, Team 18 #20 DEWALT Racing Holden Commdore ZB

"It was a tricky day today, made more difficult after the electrical issue in Practice 1," said Scott Pye.

"With the minimal laps we had in practice, qualifying was always going to be challenging.

"In the first qualifying session we maximised what we had but struggled overall for grip throughout the day.

"We have found a couple of things we can do overnight to tune the car up and come out better tomorrow."