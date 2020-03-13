Australian Grand Prix cancelled - Team18

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 13:06

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has announced this morning that this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park has been cancelled.

The event was set to host the Beaurepaires Melbourne 400, the second round of the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship in which Team 18 fields two entries for IRWIN Racing's Mark Winterbottom and DEWALT Racing's Scott Pye. The event has been cancelled as a result of advice sought from the relevant authorities regarding the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Round 1 at the Adelaide 500 two weeks ago, the Supercars Championship was set to support the opening round of the 2020 Formula 1 World Championship.

Yesterday, IRWIN Racing’s Mark Winterbottom qualified 11th and 14th for Races 3 and 4 of the championship, with DEWALT Racing’s Scott Pye 15th and 19th respectively.

Race 3 was scheduled to be held at 1:50pm, the first of four 100km sprint races that were set to take place across the weekend.

Supercars will look to reschedule another championship event later in the year.

More information as it comes to hand.