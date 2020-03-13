Hastings local Jesse Linton makes the 5yo class look easy at LRHOY

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 14:03

There was no other combination who tackled the 4CYTE Five Year Old Class on Friday as effortlessly as Jesse Linton and his colourful Pinto Keltern William.

The future of show jumping looks bright as the sport’s up and coming horses battled it out in the Premier Arena of the Land Rover Horse of the Year, with 15 of the 31 combinations going through to the jump off.

Just five could manage a clear round in the tight and speedy jump off, a challenge in itself for these young guns amongst the high pressure atmosphere of the main arena.

Hastings local Linton and his self produced gelding were third through to the jump off, the cool calm and collected combination made it look effortless as they jumped faultlessly for a time of 47.28. seconds.

"I knew I would be pretty quick. The course suited my horse because he’s little and fast."

"Everything is quite easy for him."

Purchased by Kim Best and Linton as a two year old, the fulltime rider finds producing young horses something he really enjoys.

"You get a lot out of it."

A Land Rover Horse of the Year regular, Linton is often competing young self produced horses and has the titles to show for it, winning a number of Age Series classes.

Out of a Royal Highness mare, Linton highly rates the young horse who jumped double clear in his 1.20m class earlier in the week.

"He finds jumping quite easy."

"Not many 5 year olds are jumping 1.20m for a warmup."

It was a Hawke’s Bay trifecta as 16 year old Samantha Carrington from Takapau riding Double J Hurricane jumped clear for 48.25.

Carrington narrowly edged out John MacLennan from Waipukurau aboard chestnut mare Tolly, who settled for third with a time of 48.25.