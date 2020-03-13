Shake up to eventing leaderboard at Horse of the Year

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 15:27

There’s been a major shake-up to the leaderboard of the Land Rover Horse of the Year 4 Star eventing class, following Friday’s show jumping classes.

Early leader and Olympic hopeful Clarke Johnstone has withdrawn his Olympic qualified mount Balmoral Sensation after a four fault round, electing to save his horse the run ahead of tomorrow’s cross country phase.

Sitting fifth after dressage, Cambridge rider Bundy Philpot has edged up on the early leaders aboard her 13 year old gelding Tresca NZPH, with a faultless show jumping round and a total score so far of 35.4.

Philpot sits narrowly ahead of other Olympic hopefuls Havelock North’s Amanda Pottinger and Madison Crowe.

Clarke Johnstone’s second mount Aces High also had a four fault show jumping round and drops two places to sixth.

The field take on tomorrow’s 3.6 kilometre cross country course which includes 34 jumping questions designed by Rio builder Chris Ross .

Meanwhile over in Arena One, the Land Rover CCI3--S early leader Monica Oakley’s brilliant dressage penalty score of 26.4 aboard Artist was blundered as the combination amassed 12 faults in the show jumping.

Now sitting in the lead is Waikato’s Donna Edwards-Smith riding chestnut thoroughbred DSE Cluny on 32.7.

She is closely followed by Waiuku’s NZ Talent ID Squad member Vicky Browne-Cole riding thoroughbred mare Cutting Edge.

21 year old Auckland student Alena Dorotich jumped from ninth to third following a clear show jumping round on 12 year old gelding Donner XS.