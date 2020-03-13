Football Ferns match versus Japan cancelled

Friday, 13 March, 2020 - 20:02

The Football Ferns' 11 April match against Japan has been cancelled by the Japanese Football Association (JFA), due to concerns around COVID-19.

New Zealand Football has been in close contact with JFA over the last few weeks as the situation has escalated. Health risks, along with the challenges around border closures and self-isolation for players and staff traveling to and from Japan, have lead to this decision.

"It's very disappointing for football reasons, but we feel this is the right outcome. Coronavirus is already having a huge impact on our game, and we're monitoring what's happening very closely."

"We'll continue to take advice from the New Zealand Government, World Health Organisation and our own internal health experts as we focus on keeping our people safe," said NZ Football CEO Andrew Pragnell.