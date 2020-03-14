Tinkalicious gets breakthrough victory in Cuddle Stakes

Saturday, 14 March, 2020 - 15:20

Underrated galloper Tinkalicious gave her rivals no room for excuses when she put her first black type success on the board when producing a gritty effort to take out the Gr.3 Wentwood Grange Cuddle Stakes (1600m) at Trentham.

The Janelle Millar-trained six-year-old had finished third behind Concert Hall in the 2019 edition of the race before adding a further stakes placing to her record when third behind Julius in the Gr.3 J Swap Contractors Sprint (1400m) at Te Rapa last December.

Rider Johnathan Parkes put his cards on the table early in the piece on Saturday as he drove the Nadeem mare to the front from a wide barrier draw to settle at the head of her rivals.

On a day that favoured on pace runners, Tinkalicious set up an even speed with race favourite Yearn stalking in her in the trail throughout. Parkes asked for a serious effort at the 300m with Tinkalicious bounding clear before holding out a wall of chasers headed up by Yearn and the fast-finishing Aridity.

Millar sported a beaming smile as she accepted congratulations from the large group of owners on hand to witness the tenacious victory.

"No matter what she always puts everything into it and definitely deserved it today," she said.

"We’ve had a few problems with her feet and her last start over 1200m was just a conditioning run as she’s never really been competitive over that distance."

Parkes was full of praise for the effort after making it two wins from just two rides aboard the mare.

"It was a good gutsy effort as she has had to do a lot of work from a tricky barrier," he said.

"We put a bit of pressure into the race from the 600m and she has done really well to keep kicking.

"She has put them away very nicely."

The win made it career victory number six from 28 starts for Tinkalicious who was bred by Little Avondale Stud from Johar mare Tinkermia, a daughter of Group One winning European mare Twafeaj.

NZ Racing Desk