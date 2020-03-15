Investec Super Rugby 2020 competition suspended

Sunday, 15 March, 2020 - 09:56

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the five New Zealand Super Rugby Clubs will be following the directive issued by the New Zealand Government regarding travel in and out of New Zealand as a result of COVID-19 and the decision by SANZAAR to suspend the 2020 Investec Super Rugby tournament.

NZR Chief Executive Mark Robinson has said the priority is the safety and well being of our teams and fans as we all do our part to protect people from COVID-19 and we fully understand and will comply with the need to reduce the exposure and spread of the virus.

"Our focus now will be to ensure the safe return of the Crusaders and Highlanders and rugby staff who are currently overseas and those who need to self-isolate for 14 days will do so.

"The decision to suspend competitions is being made for many events around the world and this is an important step the sporting world can take to ensure that teams and fans are not affected by the pandemic.

"We thank our fans, partners and broadcaster for their support of Super Rugby, and appreciate their understanding and patience while the competition is suspended."

SANZAAR will issue any further updates on the Investec Super Rugby 2020 competition.