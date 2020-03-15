Double Whammy for Takapau’s Samantha Carrington at Horse of the Year

Sunday, 15 March, 2020 - 18:53

Land Rover Horse of the Year 2020 has been a whirlwind for Takapau’s Samantha Carrington, who within less than 24 hours won both the Pony of the Year and Junior Rider of the Year Titles.

The cool, calm and collected student from Feilding High School didn’t let Saturday night’s win go to her head, as the talented little rider piloted her 9 year old home-bred mare Double J Breeze On for a double clear win.

"I've got a very nice team of horses." said the 16 year old who placed a respectable second in the 4CYTE Five Year Old Title class, won the Pony Of The Year and now the Junior Rider Title.

Amongst the company of 29 other top young riders, 10 of which jumped the first round clear for a stunner jump off. Continuing her faultless record, Carrington was just one of the three combinations who had a clear jump off.

Very much a family affair, Double J Breeze On was bred by Carrington’s mother Wendy and Aunt Robyn, who own the Double J Stables breeding. With four Double J bred horses in the Junior Rider Final class, three of which made it through to the jump off.

"It's just so cool, they breed such good horses and they have such a large amount of knowledge. I'm so lucky."

"It’s really exciting," said Wendy as she watched the garland being put around her horse’s neck.

"That one particular mare, Double J Breeze, she meant so much to me. Her ones are my favourite."

With a number of Junior Rider wins in their plethora, it has been the combination’s first season competing in Young Rider, with Carrington deciding to step down to Junior for the Land Rover Horse of the Year Show.

"I’ve been doing Young Rider, but I haven't done a Premier so that's why I stepped down for the Junior Rider at this show."

What has been a whirlwind week for the young rider, she always tries her best to keep calm and collected, especially for those high pressure jump offs.

"Because it's Horse of the Year, you've got to just think of it as another class. Just forget about everything else and focus on you and your horse."

"I just keep thinking to myself, you can't be cocky. You cannot get too confident."

With every right to feel very proud of herself this week, Samantha’s Mum Wendy said she has always had this kind of attitude when it comes to competing.

"I think the half of it is, she did the hard yards as a little kid. She didn't have a top pony, she had ponies that let her down. She was just grateful to get around.

"I think it makes her more level headed, and be able to suck it up when things go wrong."

What will be a major boost for the Double J Stables operation, the Junior Rider Title class not only solidifies the vast knowledge the sisters have, but young Carrington’s ability to help produce such talented show jumpers, and bring home the big wins.

