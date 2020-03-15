NZF: Waitakere march into play-offs

Sunday, 15 March, 2020 - 19:44

Three of the four teams who will contest the ISPS Handa Premiership play-offs have now been found after Waitakere United joined Auckland City and Team Wellington in booking a berth while the latter pair also recorded victories this weekend in the fight to finish top.

The fourth and final spot is still very much up for grabs though with Eastern Suburbs, Tasman United, Hamilton Wanderers and Southern United all in the running.

None of those sides were able to claim three points in the latest round of action, allowing Waitakere to secure their play-off placing in high-scoring fashion with a 5-2 triumph over Hawke’s Bay United at home.

The hosts actually fell behind to an early Ahinga Selemani strike but equalised through an own goal just seconds later and were well in control after Dane Schnell, Nicolas Zambrano and Luke Searle all found the net. The Bay gave themselves hope through Angus Kilkolly but a second to Schnell from the penalty spot late on wrapped up a pleasing afternoon for Waitakere.

Across town, Eastern Suburbs passed up the opportunity to stride towards the play-offs themselves in allowing Auckland City to leave with a 2-0 win, the home side also missing out on a piece of silverware with the Charity Cup on offer.

The latest edition of the ‘Gridlock Derby’ was all square after an hour but Auckland then went in front with a moment of real quality, Emiliano Tade driving in a pin-point corner for Vanuatu international Brian Kaltak to gracefully head home.

The second goal was also of the highest class, Myer Bevan exchanging a neat one-two with Tade before prodding past goalkeeper Danyon Drake to help his side into the box seat for the minor premiership. The only downside to City’s afternoon was a late red card to All Whites fullback Tom Doyle.

Team Wellington still retain some interest in finishing above the Navy Blues as they remain only three points behind after a hard-fought win over Southern United in Dunedin. One goal was all it took to separate the sides, Jack-Henry Sinclair supplying it for the visitors in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Hamilton Wanderers and Tasman United both had the chance to capitalise on the defeats of Suburbs and Southern in meeting each other in the Waikato but had to settle for a point each after a thrilling six-goal draw.

The hosts took the lead early on through Xavier Pratt but quick-fire goals to Jesse Randall and Fox Slotemaker gave Tasman a 2-1 lead at the break. Hamilton got their noses in front when Derek Tieku equalised before Pratt struck his second but a late goal from Lachlan Brooks gave the visitors a share of the spoils.

The points were also shared in Christchurch, where the Wellington Phoenix Reserves looked on course for their fifth win after Ahmed Othman’s first-half goal carried them deep into added time with a slender lead over Canterbury United. But their hearts were then broken when Luke Tongue pounced with one of the last kicks of the game to earn the bottom-placed Dragons a fourth draw and just their tenth point of the campaign.

There are now only two games left for all teams in the regular season of the ISPS Handa Premiership with some vital clashes in store as the fight for the remaining play-off spot intensifies.

ISPS Handa Premiership Match Week 18

Waitakere United 5 (Own goal 17’, Dane Schnell 32’, pen 90 + 4’, Nicolas Zambrano 54’, Luke Searle 72’)

Hawke’s Bay United 2 (Ahinga Selemani 16’, Angus Kilkolly 82’)

HT: 2-1

Southern United 0

Team Wellington 1 (Jack-Henry Sinclair 45 + 1’)

HT: 0-1

Hamilton Wanderers 3 (Xavier Pratt 18’, 58’, Derek Tieku 50’)

Tasman United 3 (Jesse Randall 23’, Fox Slotemaker 29’, Lachlan Brooks 90 + 1’)

HT: 1-2

Canterbury United Dragons 1 (Luke Tongue 90 + 4’)

Wellington Phoenix Reserves 1 (Ahmed Othman 26’)

HT: 0-1

Eastern Suburbs 0

Auckland City 2 (Brian Kaltak 60’, Myer Bevan 89’)

HT: 0-0