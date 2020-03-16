Night of laughs as 'women of inspiration' evening lights up Horse of the Year

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 13:19

It was a night of entertainment, hilarity and inspiring tales from a panel of leading lights at the ECOYA ‘Women of Inspiration’ evening in Hastings.

A stable of trailblazing New Zealand heroines were invited to Australasia’s largest equestrian showpiece the 2020 Land Rover Horse of the Year last Thursday night, supported by fragrance house ECOYA.

The ‘Women of Inspiration’ evening was a new event for the Show and not just attended by ladies - among the 150 strong crowd was Olympic legend Blyth Tait, Jock Paget and Clarke Johnstone. ECOYA general manager Claire Barnes says it was a wonderful way to celebrate success.

"We were thrilled to be a part of Land Rover Horse of the Year 2020 and were glued to our seats listening to this incredible panel of women speak and share stories. It truly was an evening of inspiration."

The 2020 panel included popular New Zealand media personality, successful author, health and wellness warrior and new Mum, Matilda Green, the first female Chairwoman to ‘smash the glass ceiling’ in Super Rugby, Chiefs Chair Tonia Cawood, global-trotting entrepreneur and businesswomen, Katherine Corich and CatWalk Spinal Cord Injury Research Trust founder and Horse of the Year Hall of Famer, Catriona Williams.

Comedienne, television personality and author Jaquie Brown rounded out the line-up.

Emcee for the evening, Newstalk ZB’s Kerre McIvor had the audience in fits of laughter regaling tales of her own career’s twists and turns and personal growth along with the fact she’s "a horse girl without a horse" and being at Land Rover Horse of the Year is the closest she’s ever going to get.

"It was such a privilege to hear from such a diverse range of incredible New Zealanders, any one of them could have talked for two hours and had everyone spellbound.

"One great message for our young New Zealanders is that it’s not enough anymore to be good at something. Without the right attitude, work ethic and repect of your peers you’re probably not going to make it."

Bachelorette and popular health and wellness author Matilda Green shared her tips on how to survive the pitfalls of social media along with insights into her journey of motherhood since the birth of her son Milo six months ago.

"I had a wonderful night at the ECOYA ‘Women of Inspiration’ evening. There’s something about being in a room surrounded by strong women that makes you feel so empowered and inspired. Hearing about their stories and experiences (as well as sharing some belly laughs) was very special, and I was honoured to be a part of it."