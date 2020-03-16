Steel v Magic match closed to public - Netball NZ

Monday, 16 March, 2020 - 17:56

16 March, 2020 Following the Government’s announcement this afternoon on public events of over 500, Netball New Zealand has made the decision to play tonight’s ANZ Premiership game in Dunedin as a closed match due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While no members of the public will be permitted to attend, the game between the Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel and the Splice Construction Magic will take place as scheduled at 7.15pm and be aired live on Sky Sport.

Steel co-captain Te Huinga Reo Selby-Rickit said the team was disappointed the game had been closed to the public but safety was paramount.

"This is a really challenging time for everyone and we respect the decision which has been made. While we were excited to be launching our season in front of our loyal fans, this is best to keep everyone safe," Selby-Rickit said.

Netball NZ Chief Executive Jennie Wyllie said while it was disappointing for all fans, the decision was based on the message from Government at 4.15pm this afternoon.

"This decision is in the best interest of public health and well being, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, our volunteers," Wyllie said.

All ticket purchasers will be refunded - by contacting Ticket Direct.