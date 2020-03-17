NZ Football appointments boost talent development

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 14:44

The progress of the country’s most promising footballers is in expert hands after a pair of key appointments by New Zealand Football in the talent development realm.

Martin Bullock has been named in a dual role as Talent Pathway Manager and Men’s U-17 Head Coach while Tony Readings will assume the position of Men’s U-20 Head Coach.

Both are very familiar with the game in New Zealand as Bullock previously served as Player Development Officer for Northern Football while Readings coached the Football Ferns for a six-year period, leading them to the quarter-finals of the London Olympics in 2012 and a highest-ever FIFA world ranking of 16th.

"We’re delighted to secure two high-quality people to bring the next generation through," New Zealand Football Technical Director Andy Boyens says.

"It’s tremendous to have Martin back in the New Zealand Football family with his invaluable experience to support our talent pathway. He will work with federations and clubs to help young male and female athletes reach their potential in football, as well as guiding the men’s U-17s."

"We’re also pleased to have someone of Tony’s experience and ability working with us again. He’s not just a highly-regarded coach but someone who will develop the people around him too."

Bullock and Readings are equally enthused to be taking on their new roles.

"I want to give our senior head coaches selection headaches," says Bullock, who recently returned from Australia where he held roles with the Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory.

"The talent pathway role is a long-term project to develop our best boys and girls and increase the number of professional footballers we can choose from. I’ll be working hard to put strategies in place to support our federations and clubs in that quest."

Readings is currently in charge of Eastern Suburbs in the ISPS Handa Premiership and will continue in that role while leading the national men’s U-20 team.

"This is an important role for developing future All Whites," he says.

"The likes of Chris Wood and Sarpreet Singh are showing what New Zealand footballers can do on the world stage and there are plenty more players of this calibre out there. I’m passionate about helping them realise their potential and can’t wait to get started."

Both Bullock and Readings will commence their roles in the coming weeks.