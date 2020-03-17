Doncaster for Brandenburg

Tuesday, 17 March, 2020 - 15:26

The John Sargent-trained Brandenburg will bypass the Gr.1 Australian Derby (2400m) at Randwick next month in favour of the Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) on the same card.

The three-year-old son of Burgundy will take some strong form into the race, having won the Gr.2 Hobartville Stakes (1400m) and placed in the Gr.1 Randwick Guineas (1600m) in his last two starts.

"He is going to have a trial on Friday at Warwick Farm and will head straight into the Doncaster with 49kg," Sargent said.

"I think with his breeding, a mile at this stage might be his best distance. Out to 2000m, the Burgundys aren’t known to get out to that distance.

"The main reason we are heading to the Doncaster is the 49kg on his back. Three-year-olds have got a great record in the race and I think he will be a huge chance."

NZB monitoring COVID-19 situation ahead of sales

A decision on whether New Zealand Bloodstock’s upcoming sales at Karaka and Christchurch will take place will be decided on April 1, the company said in a statement.

"This is the date that the government will announce if the recently imposed travel restrictions will remain in force," the statement read.

"We will also need to be mindful of the travel restrictions announced by the Australian government.

"Given public gatherings must number no more than 500 people, this is also an issue we will need to address.

"We will continue to assess the situation as new details come to hand and inform all buyers, vendors and consignors in the event that we need to postpone any sale."