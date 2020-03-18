2020 ARL competitions update relating to COVID-19

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 12:42

Following a ruling from the New Zealand Rugby League today suspending all community rugby league until May 2, the Auckland Rugby League have announced the suspension of all competitions up until that date.

This means no rugby league will be played in Auckland at any age or grade from U6-senior men and women, and including masters, until May 2 at the earliest.

An update on how this will impact the structure of the 2020 season will be provided at a later date and will be determined by further Government announcements.

ARL CEO Greg Whaiapu said the situation will be monitored daily, with the ARL to provide ongoing updates.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and the health and safety of our participants, and the overall Auckland and New Zealand community, is paramount," Whaiapu said.

"The decision to put our competitions on hold wasn't taken lightly, but is the correct decision in line with advice from the Ministry of Health and NZRL.

"It's hoped we can get back to running rugby league in Auckland at some stage in the near future, but for the time being we urge everyone to practice the recommended prevention methods."

NZRL COVID-19 ruling for club trainings, competitions and tournaments

The Auckland Rugby League will adhere to the latest ruling from the New Zealand Rugby League, which as well as suspending competitions and tournaments, includes the suspension oftrainings run by NZRL zones, districts and clubs until Saturday, May 2.

NZRL statement on community rugby league

Due to the ongoing safety concerns regarding the Covid-19 outbreak, New Zealand Rugby League regrets to advise that all community rugby league competitions, tournaments and trainings run by NZRL Zones, Districts and Clubs have been postponed until Saturday, May 2nd, effective immediately.

Given the fast-changing situation, these guidelines and advice are subject to change.

For now, restrictions do not prevent clubs from operating on their facilities, however we urge clubs to adhere to Ministry of Health regulations in this regard; these include:

- Staying away from the club if you are experiencing flu like symptoms

- Regularly washing hands with soap (recommended) or an antibacterial wash

- Covering coughs and sneezes

- Bringing and using personal drink bottles (not sharing)

- Limiting spitting

- Cleaning surfaces regularly (e.g. hit shields, balls etc)

- Limiting person-to-person contact (conduct any essential meetings online whenever possible)

We are continuously liaising with government agencies and will continue to update you with the latest information.

We appreciate this is an unprecedented step being taken for community rugby league; however, this decision has been made solely with the safety and wellbeing of our players, staff, volunteers, whanau and the wider community in mind.

We understand this is an unfamiliar time for us all, but rest assured we are doing all we can to ensure our communities remain safe so we can return to play as soon as possible. NZRL thank you for your continued support and understanding as we work through this together over the coming weeks.

ARL events and programmes cancelled or suspended (updated March 18):

All ARL Game Changers sessions

All ARL Taster Days

March 18 | Girls’ JETS at Ti Rakau Park

March 25 | SAS Fox Memorial Premiership match coach and manager meeting

March 28 | Female pre-season rugby league tournament at Otahuhu Rugby League Club

March 29 | ARL captain's photoshoot

March 31 | Premiership match managers' meeting

April 1 | SAS Fox Memorial Premiership launch

April 8 | Crown Lift Trucks Fox Championship coach and manager meeting

April 26 | U6 Gala at Ti Rakau Park