|
[ login or create an account ]
All media are invited to attend a Vodafone Warriors media opportunity at 4.15pm at Mount Smart Stadium today (Wednesday, March 18, 2020).
Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George will be available to take questions.
Please provide an indication by return email as soon as possible whether you will be able to attend.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice