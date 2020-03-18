Kiwi mares on target for Ranvet

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 16:53

Chris Waller will be chasing further Group prizes on his hometrack of Rosehill on Saturday.

Among his runners are two former Kiwi mares who he rates as good chances in the Gr.1 Ranvet Stakes (2000m).

Track conditions are predicted to suit Verry Elleegant who is coming off a last-start runner-up finish to Te Akau Shark in the Gr.1 Chipping Norton Stakes (1600m).

Rosehill was rated a Heavy8 on Wednesday and with fine weather on the way it is expected to improve slightly. "She ran a terrific race last start and was only beaten by Te Akau Shark who seems to be dominant in terms of weight for age races this autumn," Waller said.

"The 2000m certainly won’t be a negative, only a positive. "The track is improving but at the soft to heavy she excels. Though she ran very well on a good track last start I would see it (track conditions) as an advantage on Saturday."

Meanwhile Danzdanzdance will be looking to improve on her third-place finish in last year’s edition.

"This is the race she has been set for," Waller said. "She finished third in the race last year and has drawn perfectly in barrier 3 of 8. Her work and lead up runs have all been very good.

"Opie Bosson has won two Group Ones on her so it seemed logical to book him for the race."

Brandenburg to run in George Ryder Stakes

Randwick Guineas placegetter Brandenburg will try to add his name to the three-year-olds to beat older horses in feature races this season when he runs in the Gr.1 George Ryder Stakes (1500m).

Trainer John Sargent has decided to run the colt in the Group One weight-for-age race at Rosehill on Saturday.

Sargent was delighted with Brandenburg's work on Tuesday morning and confirmed his plan to run him in Saturday's 1500m-race as a lead-up to the Gr.1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) on April 4.

The colt's trackwork convinced Sargent to run Brandenburg rather than give him a barrier trial on Friday.

"He's going to run and Glen Boss will ride," Sargent said.

"If he runs well he'll go into the Doncaster with 49 kilos.

"I was going to trial him but he galloped well this morning and he won the Hobartville Stakes at Rosehill a couple of starts ago. There's no reason not to. It's a good form race for the Doncaster, so he'll be running.

"Also, we're low down the order of entry for the Doncaster, we've realised now, so we probably want to get some more points to get in there."

Brandenburg is equal 50th in the Doncaster ballot.

Early bird entries set to close

The early bird entries for the NZB Insurance Pearl Series will close on March 31.

The bonus scheme is for southern hemisphere bred fillies and mares and offers bonuses of almost $2.6 million and prizemoney of nearly $2.8 million over 200 races around New Zealand across three seasons of racing. Bonuses are awarded to the winning owners, trainers and breeders.

Early bird entries are $920 while those nominated after March 31 will cost $1,380. Fillies purchased out of the New Zealand Bloodstock South Island or May Sale have an extended early bird entry date.

For more information on how to nominate fillies born in 2018 click here