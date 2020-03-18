Active 4 Life and KiwiSeniors programmes on hold

Wednesday, 18 March, 2020 - 17:15

In line with Ministry of Health (MoH) advice, Sport Hawke’s Bay has taken the decision to suspend all Active 4 Life and KiwiSeniors programmes across Hawke’s Bay with immediate effect due to the Covid-19 virus.

The programmes will recommence when it is safe to do so.

General Manager, Active Communities Sue Smith says "We look forward to resuming these programmes as soon as possible and we know that many people will be wondering what to do without their regular weekly exercise. We are working hard to develop a strategy so that we can support the health and happiness of participants around Hawke’s Bay during this difficult time."

"Remaining active is incredibly important and we are working on ways to encourage and support that. Walking is an excellent way to stay active, get fresh air and sunshine and stimulate endorphins."

Updates will be made via the Sport Hawke’s Bay Facebook page and website www.sporthb.net.nz

"We want to thank our Active 4 Life community for your continued support"