Embrace Me aiming to social distance Group One rivals

Flemington trainer Danny O’Brien is hoping four-year-old mare Embrace Me can make an impact at Group One level at her favourite circuit, Moonee Valley, on Friday night.

The daughter of Shamexpress contests the Gr.1 William Reid Stakes (1200m) and has won three races at Moonee Valley including the Gr.3 Typhoon Tracy Stakes (1200m).

"It’s a tough assignment for her against that class of horse, but she’s got very good Moonee Valley form at the 1200m and she is in career best form," O’Brien said.

Embrace Me enters Friday’s assignment as a $31 outsider in a market headed by Bivouac at $2.40, with the Godolphin colt having drawn the inside barrier, which ultimately proved his undoing at The Valley six months ago in the Gr.1 Manikato Stakes (1200m).

While O’Brien recognises his mare is pitched in deep, he took heart from the way she attacked the line last start when runner-up in the Listed Bob Hoysted (1000m) behind Western Australian mare Fabergino.

"She hasn’t had a lot of luck but has raced very well," O’Brien said.

"She could potentially end up in Adelaide I’d expect for those mares races over there.

"I couldn’t be more pleased with her. She is in great shape."

The Gr.1 Robert Sangster Stakes (1200m) for fillies and mares looks a logical target for Embrace Me at Morphettville on May 2.